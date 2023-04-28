Giorgos Giakoumakis ruled out vs. Nashville SC with hamstring injury

Giorgos Giakoumakis won’t play in Atlanta United’s match at Nashville SC due to a hamstring injury, the club reported on Friday.
Giakoumakis exited just before the hour mark against Chicago Fire FC on Sunday, a match where he scored his 5th goal in as many starts with the team. The record for most consecutive starts with a goal to begin an MLS career belongs to Taylor Twellman (6). Without Giakoumakis, Gonzalo Pineda could opt to slot in Miguel Berry or Machop Chol at the No. 9. Berry and Chol played 69 and 51 minutes (respectively) in Atlanta’s 2-1 loss in extra time to Memphis 901 FC on Wednesday in the U.S. Open Cup’s 3rd round.
In terms of other injuries, besides Brad Guzan and Ozzie Alonso:
- Erik López could have been looked at as an option to start at striker on Wednesday, but Pineda announced on Tuesday that he had suffered a hamstring injury in training. López has been ruled out for Saturday.
- Quentin Westberg is questionable after suffering a patella injury that forced him to miss the 2nd half of Sunday’s match against the Fire and Wednesday against Memphis. That said, he didn’t train on Friday, so it’s likely Clement Diop again barring something unforeseen.
- Thiago Almada (lower leg) remains questionable. Almada played 69 minutes against Chicago but didn’t play on Wednesday: Pineda didn’t want to risk further injury to what the midfielder had been carrying anyway. He should be on the field on Saturday.
Loading comments...