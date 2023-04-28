Giorgos Giakoumakis ruled out vs. Nashville SC with hamstring injury

Giorgos Giakoumakis won’t play in Atlanta United’s match at Nashville SC due to a hamstring injury, the club reported on Friday.

Giakoumakis exited just before the hour mark against Chicago Fire FC on Sunday, a match where he scored his 5th goal in as many starts with the team. The record for most consecutive starts with a goal to begin an MLS career belongs to Taylor Twellman (6). Without Giakoumakis, Gonzalo Pineda could opt to slot in Miguel Berry or Machop Chol at the No. 9. Berry and Chol played 69 and 51 minutes (respectively) in Atlanta’s 2-1 loss in extra time to Memphis 901 FC on Wednesday in the U.S. Open Cup’s 3rd round.

In terms of other injuries, besides Brad Guzan and Ozzie Alonso: