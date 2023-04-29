Atlanta United at Nashville SC: Match Thread and How to Watch

After one of the most lackluster wins in the club’s history last weekend against Chicago, Atlanta United followed it up with an all-timer, losing to Memphis 901 FC in only the Third Round of the U.S. Open Cup in disastrous fashion. Suddenly, the excitement that surrounded the team through the opening quarter of the season has fallen into the rearview as the team seeks to put together a cohesive performance and prove themselves after a woeful week.

The task? Find a result against Nashville SC in the opening MLS match of the weekend, on the road, without in form striker Giorgos Giakoumakis. Yeah. Did I mention that the match is being broadcast nationally on big FOX?

We’ll see if the Five Stripes can shake off their downturn in form this afternoon, with the 1:55 PM kickoff also being broadcast through FOX Deportes and free on Apple TV. Radio coverage will be on 92.9 The Game in English and La Mejor in Spanish.

Before kickoff rolls around, be sure to check out our match preview and predicted lineups, then hop back here and into the match thread in the comments below to join us as we discuss all the action from GEODIS Park.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

Nashville SC’s Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tennessee

Kickoff Time: Saturday, April 29th; 1:55 PM ET

Available TV: FOX, FOX Deportes, Apple TV (Free with Apple ID)

Available Streaming: fubo TV (Free Trial), foxsports.com, Apple TV App, https://tv.apple.com/

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

