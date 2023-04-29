Nashville SC 3-1 Atlanta United: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

It was about the performance you’d expect against a good team away from home without your most dangerous goal-scoring threat.

Despite the lack of Giakoumakis, it’s still not good enough for a team that showed promise as a contender this season. Something has gone wrong tactically and needs to be fixed quickly.

Thiago Almada had a fine performance, but just doesn’t have enough support around him in the attack.

