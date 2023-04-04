Saturday puts us at the 7-week mark of the 2023 MLS season. Atlanta United are near the top of the Eastern Conference in the early going, and it’ll have its sights on gaining another 3 points as it travels to Yankee Stadium to face NYCFC.

There’s also a Cascadia derby taking place: we’ll see the Vancouver Whitecaps play host to the Portland Timbers. The most tantilizaing matchup might be in Seattle, though, as the Sounders take on a St. Louis CITY SC side coming off its first loss of the season after a 5-0-0 start.

Here are the commentary teams for all 14 matches set to take place during Matchweek 7 as announced by MLS on Tuesday:

Saturday, April 8

7:30 p.m. ET window

NYCFC vs. Atlanta United

Tony Husband, Ross Smith

FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union

Chris Wittyngham, Lori Lindsey

D.C. United vs. Columbus Crew

Eric Krakauer, Lloyd Sam

LAFC vs. Austin FC (free; also on FOX)

Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman

Inter Miami CF vs. FC Dallas (free)

Tyler Terens, Devon Kerr

New England Revolution vs. CF Montréal

Callum Williams, Calen Carr

New York Red Bulls vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Nate Bukaty, Jamie Watson

8:30 p.m. ET window

Chicago Fire FC vs. Minnesota United FC (free)

Kevin Egan, Kyndra de St. Aubin

Houston Dynamo FC vs. LA Galaxy

Keith Costigan, Mo Edu

Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids

Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce

Nashville SC vs. Toronto FC

Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higginbotham

9:30 p.m. ET window

Real Salt Lake vs. Charlotte FC (free)

Adrian Healey, Cobi Jones

10:30 p.m. ET window

Seattle Sounders vs. St. Louis CITY SC (free)

Max Bretos, Brian Dunseth

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers (free)

Blake Price, Paul Dolan