Saturday puts us at the 7-week mark of the 2023 MLS season. Atlanta United are near the top of the Eastern Conference in the early going, and it’ll have its sights on gaining another 3 points as it travels to Yankee Stadium to face NYCFC.
There’s also a Cascadia derby taking place: we’ll see the Vancouver Whitecaps play host to the Portland Timbers. The most tantilizaing matchup might be in Seattle, though, as the Sounders take on a St. Louis CITY SC side coming off its first loss of the season after a 5-0-0 start.
Here are the commentary teams for all 14 matches set to take place during Matchweek 7 as announced by MLS on Tuesday:
Saturday, April 8
7:30 p.m. ET window
NYCFC vs. Atlanta United
Tony Husband, Ross Smith
FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union
Chris Wittyngham, Lori Lindsey
D.C. United vs. Columbus Crew
Eric Krakauer, Lloyd Sam
LAFC vs. Austin FC (free; also on FOX)
Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman
Inter Miami CF vs. FC Dallas (free)
Tyler Terens, Devon Kerr
New England Revolution vs. CF Montréal
Callum Williams, Calen Carr
New York Red Bulls vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Nate Bukaty, Jamie Watson
8:30 p.m. ET window
Chicago Fire FC vs. Minnesota United FC (free)
Kevin Egan, Kyndra de St. Aubin
Houston Dynamo FC vs. LA Galaxy
Keith Costigan, Mo Edu
Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids
Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce
Nashville SC vs. Toronto FC
Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higginbotham
9:30 p.m. ET window
Real Salt Lake vs. Charlotte FC (free)
Adrian Healey, Cobi Jones
10:30 p.m. ET window
Seattle Sounders vs. St. Louis CITY SC (free)
Max Bretos, Brian Dunseth
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers (free)
Blake Price, Paul Dolan
