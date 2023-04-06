Can Atlanta United Conquer Yankee Stadium? Scarves and Spikes Episode 13

The regular season Red Bulls have been tamed, and now Atlanta United looks to notch another win against a (proper) New York team this weekend. The Scarves and Spikes crew sat down to recap the Red Bulls match, delve into all the Five Stripes’ news from the week, and preview this baseball game soccer match up in the Bronx.

The guys gave an update on Atlanta United 2 and the Academy teams in the Generation Adidas Cup, and spent some time chatting about Tyler’s favorite tournament, the U.S. Open Cup (Cupset szn!) They also dove into how this match against NYCFC could play out with some newer faces on both squads, while also providing some insight from Atlanta’s training ground.

And yes, the Josef candle was lit, we always find a way. All is well in the world. Go check the show out over at the links below.

As a quick side note, our Scarves and Spikes show along with Joe and Sam’s Five Stripe Final will be undergoing a slight change in the audio format. The podcast channel will now be known as the Atlanta Soccer Podcast Network going forward, formerly the Dirty South Soccer Podcast Network. This isn’t changing the content we all bring nor will you need to do anything on your pod catcher of choice to continue receiving episodes...it’s just that the name will be different. We’ll all still be here on DSS with our articles and content, but the podcast feed just had to make a few updates.

With that being said - search “Atlanta Soccer Podcast Network” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your podcast app of choice to subscribe and follow there, as well.