Atlanta United to host Memphis 901 FC in 3rd round of 2023 U.S. Open Cup

Atlanta United on Thursday learned who it will face in the 3rd round of the 2023 U.S. Open Cup. The Five Stripes will host the USL Championship’s Memphis 901 FC at Fifth Third Bank Stadium on April 26.

The immediate storyline concerns Memphis’s head coach, who has plenty of history in the Atlanta area: Stephen Glass is the former head coach of Atlanta United 2 and was the interim head coach of Atlanta United after it and Frank de Boer parted ways in 2020. Glass eventually returned to his native Scotland to take the reins at Aberdeen, the club he called home to start his playing career, before being sacked in February 2022. He was hired by Memphis in November 2022. Roster-wise, Memphis include players such as veteran MLS goalkeeper Bill Hamid and former Atlanta players Luiz Fernando, Phillip Goodrum, and Laurent Kissiedou.

Eighteen U.S. MLS clubs, including Atlanta, are set to enter the tournament in the 3rd round. The remaining stateside clubs will enter in Round 4.

It also marks a small bit of history as for the first time, Atlanta United will not face the Charleston Battery as its initial USOC opponent. Atlanta have taken all 4 matchups between the 2 sides.