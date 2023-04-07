Atlanta United could have Andrew Gutman back against NYCFC

When we last saw Andrew Gutman, he was forced off due to injury right before the half against the Columbus Crew during March 25’s 6-1 loss. It was later revealed to be an adductor injury that saw him miss the Five Stripes’ 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls.

But there’s good news on the prognosis of Atlanta’s starting left back: he’s been upgraded to questionable, signifying that the injury may not be a serious one.

Gutman’s look of disappointment and frustration in Columbus may have initially suggested that he’d be out for a relatively extended period of time. That said, after being declared week-to-week and missing the Red Bulls match, he was on the training ground this week and has apparently performed well enough to potentially give it a go on Saturday at NYCFC.

If Gutman is unavailable, Atlanta could easily turn to Caleb Wiley once again, who filled in admirably against RBNY. It’s probably reasonable to think that the 18-year-old will start on Saturday at Yankee Stadium with Gutman coming on in the later stages, but we’ll see what Gonzalo Pineda’s decision is on Saturday.

Outside of that, and Ozzie Alonso’s continued recovery from his ACL, Atlanta have a clean bill of health.