Atlanta United at NYCFC: Match Thread and How to Watch

Last week, Atlanta United accomplished what was previously unthinkable: beat the New York Red Bulls in the regular season. Now, we’ll find out if they can achieve an equally insurmountable feat: winning in Yankee Stadium.

The hard fought 1-0 victory at home last week got the Five Stripes back on track and near the top of the Eastern Conference, second only to FC Cincinnati. NYCFC, on the other hand, sit in sixth place with a 2-2-2 record. At home, though, the Pigeons are perfect with two wins thus far. Will Atlanta manage to pick up another result in the tight confines of Yankee Stadium?

Today’s match will stream on Apple TV as a part of MLS’s newly struck exclusive partnership as a part of MLS Season Pass. You can find out more and how to get access with our handy primer on all things MLS Season Pass. Radio coverage will be provided in English on 92.9 The Game in English and in Spanish on La Mejor.

Before this evening’s 7:39 PM kickoff, remember to give our match preview and predicted lineups a read for all the matchup info you need, then jump back over here and into the match thread in the comments below to join us as we discuss all the action from the Bronx.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

New York City FC’s Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York

Kickoff Time: Saturday, April 8th; 7:39 PM ET

Available TV: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass)

Available Streaming: Apple TV App, https://tv.apple.com/

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

Dirty South Soccer has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.