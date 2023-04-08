New York City FC 1-1 Atlanta United: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

No matter the result, it was a very good performance by Atlanta United in one of the toughest away venues in MLS. It’s a performance that will net positive results more often than not if replicated throughout the season.

The first half was heartbreaking with how well the Five Stripes started the match. If they had convert any of the great chances they created early on we’re looking at a completely different match.

Franco Ibarra’s red card obviously changed the way things were going but he was putting in another fantastic performance and was a bit unfortunate to see red on a tough challenge.

Caleb Wiley’s second consecutive strong showing at left back has to be encouraging for all to see. His defensive awareness has vastly improved since last season.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we’ll get your reactions first. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with how you rate each Atlanta United player’s performance. Feel free to head down to the comments section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings. You can view the results by clicking to see previous responses after voting. Our ratings will be out shortly.

Here’s a mobile-friendly link to the ballot. The in-post ballot only works on desktop due to issues out of my control.