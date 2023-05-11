Lagerwey: We’ll hopefully add one-to-three players this summer

Atlanta United President Garth Lagerwey made a media appearance for the first time in a little while and revealed some promising information for those hoping to see the club active in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to 92.9 The Game’s Dukes and Bell on Thursday, the Five Stripes top decision maker spilled a little bit of tea on the club’s ambitions to acquire up to three players when the secondary transfer window opens on July 5.

“For sure, we’re going to be active,” Lagerwey proclaimed. “We’re looking at a number of different deals right now. I’m hopeful we can add one-to-three players in the summer window. So, we’ll see how that goes.”

While saying you want to bring in players is one thing, Lagerwey admits that doing it in the summer creates unique competition with clubs in Europe ramping up their recruiting efforts at the same time. He says the club will be active come July but will only complete deals if the right ones present themselves.

“You always have to read the market on this stuff. This is the one thing that we may not have communicated as well in the past. There is a plan that we would like to carry out, but we have to go for value ... We have to mix and match and find the right deals. But if we see them and we find them, we will be active this summer, trying to make the team better.”

You can listen to the whole Garth Lagerwey interview with Dukes and Bell here.

It sounds like we will be seeing plenty of activity and it’s clear that there are holes and deficiencies with the current roster. So, what type of players would you like to see the club target this summer? Have your say below.