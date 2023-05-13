Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC: Match Thread and How to Watch

Rivalry Week is upon us, and the scheduling overlords have chosen Charlotte FC as Atlanta United’s fiercest rival this go round. Whatever your thoughts on that matter may be, Atlanta United needs a positive result at home against a lower ranked Charlotte side if they want to make a step in the right direction towards returning to their earlier season form.

A clean injury list with the entire squad in training bodes well, as does the home field advantage, but it’ll still take some above average effort from a side with one win in their last five. Can the Five Stripes pull it off?

Before kickoff rolls around, remember to read up on our match preview and predicted lineups, then come back over and join us in the match thread in the comments below as we take in all the action from the Benz.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

Charlotte FC’s Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Saturday, May 13th; 7:39 PM ET

Available TV: Apple TV (Free with Apple ID)

Available Streaming: Apple TV App, https://tv.apple.com/

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

