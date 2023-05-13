Atlanta United 1-3 Charlotte FC: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

Everything that could go wrong, did for Atlanta United and the result speaks for itself.

Obviously the early penalty and red card decision in the second half sealed the match’s fate but the team continued its poor form before that turning point. Failure to create consistently or covert the few chances that do come their way continue to haunt this side.

It’s all going poorly right now and it’s going to take something special to turn it around.

