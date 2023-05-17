Atlanta United vs Colorado Rapids: Match Thread and How to Watch

It’s been rough sailing as of late for Atlanta United. A four match losing streak across all competitions is never great, and Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Charlotte FC at home was about as bad as it gets. A quick turnaround into a double game week can either prolong the Five Stripes’ misery or provide a springboard to bring the club’s form back around.

Tonight, Atlanta welcomes the Colorado Rapids to town, a side that hasn’t been hosted in Mercedes-Benz Stadium since the olden days of the 2019 season. After last weekend’s defeat, a midweek matchup could help the club redeem itself in front of a home crowd before travelling to Chicago on Saturday. However, questions exist at left back without Gutman (suspension) and Wiley (international duty), but a healthy Giakoumakis could play a bigger, much needed role at striker.

The matchup has been chosen as one of the free matches on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass, so it’s available for anyone with an Apple ID. Radio coverage is provided in English on 92.9 The Game, and in Spanish on La Mejor.

Before kickoff rolls around, remember to check out our match preview and predicted lineups, then come back here and jump into the match thread below for all the midweek action from the Benz.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

Colorado Rapids’ Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Wednesday, May 17th; 7:39 PM ET

Available TV: Apple TV (Free with Apple ID)

Available Streaming: Apple TV App, https://tv.apple.com/

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

