Atlanta United 4-0 Colorado Rapids: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

Winning is fun. I’ve missed winning.

After the stretch this team has endured, you’ll take a win however you can get against whoever you can get it against. This wasn’t the most competitive opponent, nor was it the best performance we’ve ever seen up until the wheels fell off for Colorado late on. But it sure beats being on the other end of the result.

It’s not a shocking development, but this team is so much better with Giorgos Giakoumakis on the field. They must find a way to get him completely healthy and keep him that way.

Thiago Almada is a free kick wizard.

