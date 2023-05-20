Atlanta United at Chicago Fire: Match Thread and How to Watch

From a horrific loss to a dominant win, the pendulum of results has swung mightily for Atlanta United over the past week. Now, with a visit to Soldier Field on the docket, which direction will things progress for the Five Stripes?

Nearly a month ago, Atlanta robbed the Fire of a result at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with a late own goal giving the home side three points after a less than desirable performance on April 22nd. Since then, neither side has seen stellar results, and Chicago have made a change in the managerial position, letting go of Ezra Hendrickson. Results on the road never come easy, though. A win tonight would be massive for Atlanta to not let the momentum from Wednesday’s 4-0 shellacking go to waste.

Tonight’s 8:39 kickoff will be broadcast on Apple TV+ with an MLS Season Pass subscription. Radio coverage is provided in English on 92.9 The Game and in Spanish on La Mejor. You can redeem a free month of MLS Season Pass using the link provided in a Tweet from the club below:

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

Chicago Fire’s Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Kickoff Time: Saturday, May 20th; 8:39 PM ET

Available TV: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass)

Available Streaming: Apple TV App, https://tv.apple.com/

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

