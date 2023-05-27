Atlanta United at Orlando City: Match Thread and How to Watch

Following... whatever the hell happened last weekend, Atlanta United is back on the road this evening, paying a visit to some old friends to the south. A chaotic 3-3 draw in Chicago leaves the Five Stripes without Luiz Araujo and Franco Ibarra, and some nagging injuries now put a lot of question marks in Atlanta’s midfield with Amar Sejdic out and Santiago Sosa listed as questionable.

Will Atlanta’s road woes continue against everyone’s favorite purple opponent? Or will the team adapt in a heated rivalry atmosphere and come away with a much needed three points?

Tonight’s match will be available on Apple TV+ with an MLS Season Pass subscription. A free month’s trial is available using the promo link here. For radio coverage, tune in to 92.9 The Game, or La Mejor for Spanish commentary.

Before our 7:39 PM kickoff rolls around, remember to check out our match preview and predicted lineups for a deeper look at the game ahead, then come back over and join the match thread in the comments below as we take in the action from Exploria Stadium.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

Our Starting XI for tonight's match vs. @OrlandoCity ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Pn1K1GhHJG — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) May 27, 2023

Orlando City’s Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Kickoff Time: Saturday, May 27th; 7:39 PM ET

Available TV: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass), Free Trial

Available Streaming: Apple TV App, https://tv.apple.com/

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

