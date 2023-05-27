Orlando City 1-1 Atlanta United: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

Somehow a disjointed and sloppy performance netted Atlanta United a huge away point against their rivals. It never looked like the Five Stripes had a chance in this match until they snatched a shock equalizer late in the second half.

There were a few absences tonight, but realistically it never felt like Luiz Araujo or Caleb Wiley would’ve changed much.

It’s clear, and has been for some time, that significant changes need to be mad when the summer transfer window opens.

