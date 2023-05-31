Scarves and Spikes 22: Recapping Orlando and Preparing for the Revolution

The fixture congestion continues and so do the episodes of Scarves and Spikes! Tyler and Tommy jumped headfirst into the show Tuesday night to recap the Orlando match and prepare you for the home battle against New England Revolution. The guys also gave their live player ratings for the likes of Brad Guzan, Tyler Wolff, the substitutes, and Thiago Almada before catching you up on all the Atlanta United news of the week, including Caleb Wiley’s adventures with the dominant United States U-20 team in the World Cup and Garth Lagerway’s comments on 92.9 The Game about the summer transfer window.

We’ll keep it rolling Thursday with another player ratings video, and Jake Zivin from MLS will be returning to give us his thoughts on Atlanta as he and Taylor Twellman broadcast through a three-match spread of Atlanta United matches. Thanks for tuning in and we’ll see ya soon!

Be sure to follow the show on Twitter at https://twitter.com/scarvesnspikes and on YouTubeand Patreon for plenty of extra content. Follow Tyler, Tommy, and Sydney while you’re at it.

Watch live every Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube, on Twitch, or on Twitter, or the live stream replay immediately following the show.