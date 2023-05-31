Atlanta United unable to hold on after dramatic comeback, draws 3-3 to New England Revolution

Atlanta United overcame a two-goal deficit, but only managed a point from its 3-3 draw to New England Revolution.

A couple of soft goals in the first half were canceled by three really good goals in the second half. Just when it seemed that the Five Stripes would get the win, they conceded yet another late goal. The tie gives Atlanta United 24 points in 16 games with a 6-6-4 record.

With Luiz Araújo and Franco Ibarra back from their suspensions, both were slotted into the starting lineup to face the Revolution. Other than that, the XI was unchanged from the one that drew Orlando City 1-1 on the road on Saturday.

The starting whistle barely finished echoing around the stadium when New England took the lead. Carles Gil caught Brad Guzan in possession, won the ball and scored just 23 seconds into the game. The goal is the fastest concession in Atlanta United’s history.

Although the Five Stripes battled hard to find level footing before the end of the first half, they failed to be clinical in front of goal and wasted several golden opportunities to get on the scoreboard.

Bobby Wood doubled the lead for the Revolution in the 37th minute after getting on the end of a cross into Atlanta’s box and kicking it past Guzan to put the visitors up 2-0.

It took 57 minutes for Atlanta United to find the back of the net courtesy of Giorgos Giakoumakis who got on the end of a loose ball in the box with the outside of his foot to cut New England’s lead to 2-1. The goal is his team-leading ninth.

IN GG WE TRUST pic.twitter.com/jKrRYPFBuc — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) June 1, 2023

The long-awaited leveler came in the 74th minute after Thiago Almada’s strike took a deflection off of Omar Gonzalez and beat Djordje Petrovic to score his seventh goal of the season. From 2-0 down, the Five Stripes now found themselves tied 2-2 with plenty of time to find a winner.

Take a , Thiago pic.twitter.com/f94gO50wd2 — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) June 1, 2023

And the cherry on top came from non-other than super-sub Miguel Berry who hit a wonder-strike into the top corner to give Atlanta United the lead late in the game.

What a goal pic.twitter.com/uS0eWYtqS6 — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) June 1, 2023

The Five Stripes couldn’t hold onto it, however, as Carles Gil fired a ball to Guzan’s near post and the veteran keeper was unable to keep it out. With just minutes left at the end, the two teams were level again at 3-3.

What were your thoughts on the game? Let us know in the comments below.