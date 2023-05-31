Atlanta United 3-3 New England Revolution: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

This match was a roller coaster of emotions. From the despair of the worst imaginable opening minute to going down 2-0 at home all the way to backup striker Miguel Berry scoring an absolute stunning goal to clinch the incredible comeback all the way to Carles Gil’s shocking last-second equalizer.

It’s clear that there are issues all around, as the first half proves. But you have to give the team tons of credit for not giving up and fighting back. Then when it all looked like things had turned around, they go and give up yet another late goal to drop points. It’s simply ridiculous at this point.

No matter how bleak things are, we are thankful for Giorgos Giakoumakis. Atlanta United have found themselves a star.

