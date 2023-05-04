Taylor Twellman Joins the Scarves and Spikes Crew to Chat Atlanta United vs Inter Miami

Another Wednesday night, another fun episode over on Scarves and Spikes. The podcast crew were joined by another outstanding guest as MLS/Apple TV lead analyst and former USMNT player Taylor Twellman joined the show!

The guys dove in headfirst to chat about the upcoming match between Atlanta United and Inter Miami, the production from DP Luiz Araujo, what this match could mean to a budding rivalry between the two clubs, and so much more. Taylor also gave his overall keys to the match, and how ballsy it was for Giorgos Giakoumakis to step into a club legend role and have no issues taking the number 7 shirt from Josef Martinez.

Side note, now that he’s five goals in, does that still bother anyone?

Tyler, Tommy, and Sydney also recapped the tragedy that was the match against Nashville and what they feel needs to improve going forward. And as usual, they offered up some (rather storybook) predictions for how Saturday’s match could play out. Be sure to check it all out via the links below and come join them next week for a chat with Jason Longshore and a giveaway courtesy of Carmen and Diego!

Be sure to follow the show on Twitter at https://twitter.com/scarvesnspikes and on YouTubeand Patreon for plenty of extra content. Follow Tyler, Tommy, and Sydney while you’re at it.

Watch live every Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube, on Twitch, or on Twitter, or the live stream replay immediately following the show.