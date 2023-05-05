Atlanta United signs Adyn Torres to professional contract and future Homegrown Player deal

Atlanta United announced today that it has signed Academy graduate Adyn Torres, a 15 year-old midfielder, to a Homegrown Player contract that will go into effect on January 1, 2024. Until then, Torres will play on a newly-signed professional deal with Atlanta United 2 in MLS Next Pro.

Atlanta previously signed winger Luke Brennan to the same deal in March, and both players will start on their Homegrown contracts in the new year.

The midfielder was named to the U-15 Best XI Team at the 2022 Generation adidas Cup in June where he helped Atlanta’s U-15s advance to the semifinals. The Atlanta native joined the Academy in 2020 from Gwinnett Soccer Academy.

The most striking aspect about this particular signing is obviously Torres’ age of just 15 years. While it’s difficult to know just how talented a player is or can be in the future before much of the physical development has occurred, it clearly signals that he has a level of technical expertise that warranted the club making this type of move.

And considering the player was called up into a United States Youth National Team camp earlier this year, he’s clearly seen as a player on the rise.

On his way to Tampa



Our own Adyn Torres has been called up by the #U16MYNT for a national team camp pic.twitter.com/LcSV3JsrQL — ATLUTD Academy (@AcademyATLUTD) January 4, 2023

Congratulations to Adyn and the Torres family!