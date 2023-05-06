Atlanta United at Inter Miami CF: Match Thread and How to Watch

Ever since the Josef Martinez saga came to a close back in January, this has been the matchup circled on the calendar. The face of Atlanta United, bought out and now with conference rival Inter Miami, will line up opposite of the club who crowned him King.

On top of that, the Five Stripes are seeking to resolve a run of poor form that has hampered performances in recent weeks, most recently in a 3-1 defeat in Nashville last weekend. Giorgos Giakoumakis is still sidelined with a hamstring injury, and Franco Ibarra is undergoing concussion protocol, so neither are available for tonight. Miami have their own slew of injuries to manage, though, and Josef himself is scoreless through ten matches, even starting the last couple from the bench.

We’ll find out which side will get the better of the other tonight down in South Florida, with kickoff coming at 7:39 PM. Today’s match will stream on Apple TV as a part of MLS Season Pass. You can find out more and how to get access with our handy primer on all things MLS Season Pass. Radio coverage will be provided in English on 92.9 The Game in English and in Spanish on La Mejor.

Before kickoff, be sure to check out our match preview and predicted lineups for all the information you’ll need surrounding the matchup, then jump back over here and into the match thread in the comments below to join us as we discuss all the action from Ft. Lauderdale.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

Inter Miami CF’s Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Kickoff Time: Saturday, May 6th; 7:39 PM ET

Available TV: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass)

Available Streaming: Apple TV App, https://tv.apple.com/

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

