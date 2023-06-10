Atlanta United vs D.C. United: Match Thread and How to Watch

A short turnaround from Wednesday’s late night draw with LAFC has the Five Stripes back at home tonight to host 7th place in the East D.C. United. Wayne Rooney’s squad visits Atlanta coming off of a 2-1 win in Miami last weekend, while Giorgos Giakoumakis and Atlanta United looks to get back on the scoresheet after their shutout in Los Angeles.

The match will once again be available on Apple TV for those with a subscription to MLS Season Pass. If you haven’t already, you can grab a free month from the link here. Radio coverage is available in English on 92.9 The Game and in Spanish on La Mejor.

Before kickoff rolls around, remember to check out our match preview and predicted lineups, then come back here and jump into the match thread below to talk all the action from the Benz.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

D.C. United’s Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Saturday, June 10th; 7:39 PM ET

Available TV: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass), Free Trial

Available Streaming: Apple TV App, https://tv.apple.com/

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

Dirty South Soccer has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.