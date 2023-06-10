Atlanta United 3-1 D.C. United: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

Finally, a relatively stress-free home win. It feels good.

The flank play was the difference in this match as Andrew Gutman had a field day on the left, scoring the winning goal and setting up Tyler Wolff for the third. D.C. United couldn’t handle the overloads and Atlanta exploited it very nicely.

After a rough first half in line with his recent form, Thiago Almada showed up in the second half with a beautiful assist.

It wasn’t the greatest performance but we’ll take it at this point.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we’ll get your reactions first. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with how you rate each Atlanta United player’s performance. Feel free to head down to the comments section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings. You can view the results by clicking to see previous responses after voting. Our ratings will be out shortly.

Here’s a mobile-friendly link to the ballot. The in-post ballot only works on desktop due to issues out of my control.