Atlanta United vs NYCFC: Match Thread and How to Watch

The international break is out, and Atlanta United is back in tonight as the Five Stripes kick off a double game week of New York sides at home against the Pigeons of New York City.

Despite a depleted roster which lacks the likes of Giorgos Giakoumakis, Miles Robinson, (probably) Thiago Almada, and more, Atlanta will seek to continue the form left off at following a 3-1 home victory against D.C. United that solidified the club’s position among the playoff contenders. Meanwhile, NYCFC enters the ring winless in their last ten matches in all competitions, picking up a total of four points in their nine MLS matches within that run.

Can a DP-less Atlanta find their way to a result against a historically tough (but recently struggling) opponent? We’ll find out tonight with a 7:39 PM kick, with broadcast coverage provided for free on Apple TV with a valid Apple ID, and radio coverage through 92.9 The Game in English and La Mejor in Spanish.

Before kickoff rolls around, remember to check out our match preview and predicted lineups, then come back here and jump into the match thread below to talk all the action from the Benz.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

NYCFC’s Lineup:

EL ONCE TITULAR #DaleNewYork pic.twitter.com/wu8yXlipB4 — New York City Football Club (@NYCFC) June 21, 2023

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Wednesday, June 21st; 7:39 PM ET

Available TV: Apple TV (Free with Apple ID)

Available Streaming: Apple TV App, https://tv.apple.com/

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

