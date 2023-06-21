Scarves and Spikes 26: Devon Kerr joins to chat Atlanta United vs NYCFC plus USMNT

The matches were coming in hot for Atlanta United prior to the international “break,” so a week’s rest was a welcome respite for the Five Stripes. However, the vacation is finished and they most of them are back to the Benz for a showdown against NYCFC Wednesday night. The team is unbeaten in six, and reveling in a solid win against D.C. United just before the window.

The Scarves and Spikes guys set down to chat about the recent Atlanta United news, including the Academy performances in the MLS Next Cup, along with the recent transfer news and USMNT Nations League wins. They were then joined by Apple TV/MLS analyst and USL Championship lead analyst Devon Kerr, who’ll be on the mic for the match against New York. The guys discussed the recent revelations stemming from the aforementioned Nations League and the state of the men’s national team before diving into MLS, Supporter’s Shield bets, and how Atlanta United and NYCFC can potentially top each other in a match where both sides are missing vital pieces.

Also, you’ll find out Devon’s exquisite taste in Atlanta nightlife. The guy is classy.

Watch live every Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube, on Twitch, or on Twitter, or the live stream replay immediately following the show.