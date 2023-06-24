Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls: Match Thread and How to Watch

It hasn’t been all that pretty, but Atlanta United has managed a seven match run without a loss, primarily thanks to a cohesive fighting spirit that most recently saw the team salvage a 2-2 draw against NYCFC on Wednesday. One more result would see the squad equalize it’s record of eight games unbeaten.

That fighting spirit will never be as necessary as tonight, as the team visits Red Bull Arena, a place that has historically not yielded positive results for the Five Stripes. The returns of Giorgos Giakoumakis and Thiago Almada will be helpful in potentially seeing Atlanta United through in a place they haven’t seen a victory in since… ever.

We’ll see if the Five Stripes can come away with anything starting with a 7:39 PM ET kickoff on Apple TV+. English radio is provided on 92.9 The Game, and in Spanish on La Mejor.

Before kickoff rolls around, remember to check out our match preview and predicted lineups for a deeper look at the game ahead, then come back over and join the match thread in the comments below as we take in the action from New Jersey.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

New York Red Bulls’ Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

Kickoff Time: Saturday, June 24th; 7:39 PM ET

Available TV: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass)

Available Streaming: Apple TV App, https://tv.apple.com/

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

