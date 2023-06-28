Rumor: Atlanta United submits transfer bid for midfielder Tristan Muyumba

In what has been an oddly quiet season of transfer rumors so far, the first one with legs arrived today via French journalist Loïc Tanzi who reports that Atlanta United is competing with two German clubs for the transfer of 26-year-old midfielder Tristan Muyumba from EA Guingamp.

Guingamp a reçu une offre d’Atlanta (MLS) pour Tristan Muyumba. Les dirigeants ont fait une contre proposition. Deux clubs de Bundesliga 2 dont Rostock sont sur les rangs #Mercato — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) June 28, 2023

And according to Tanzi, it appears Atlanta will indeed be the landing spot for Muyumba.

Tristan Muyumba devrait s’engager avec Atlanta https://t.co/yCQDxqs4O6 — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) June 28, 2023

So who is he? We’d be fools to give a full scouting report this early, but it’s clear that he’s a central midfielder who seems versatile enough to play as either a six, an eight, or half of a double pivot.

The footage is potato, but here’s a sample of him playing against PSG (for Monaco) three years ago.

Looking at his general profile. Muyamba seems ripe for a move. He reportedly has one year left on his contract (not including options) and is just hitting his prime years. Transfermrkt lists his estimated transfer value at $1 million, if you’re into that kinda thing. But througout his career as a fledgling player, he moved for little to no money.

Most importantly, on the field, he has been a reliable player for Guingamp. He played in 35 of the team’s 38 games last season (30 starts). And that was after breaking into the starting lineup the season prior, playing 31 games (starting 17). And considering his position, he showed himself to be well-disciplined, picking up only 7 bookings in his 2663 league minutes last season.

Having said this, his last two seasons at Guingamp is really the only spell of regular football Muyumba has had in his career. Prior to joining the club in the summer of 2020, Muyumba had never played 1,000 minutes of top flight soccer in a season. Though, maybe that can be spun as a positive — less mileage. That’s in the eye of the beholder, which is you!

What do you think about this potential signing? What price range would it need to be to make sense? What role will he fill at Atlanta United, and does he go straight into the best XI? Let’s hear your thoughts, and any good film you can dig up.