Scarves and Spikes with Steve Cangialosi, Recapping News and Looking to Philly

Have you recovered yet? The 4-0 thrashing of Atlanta United up in New Jersey was tough to watch, but other news never stopped flowing for the Five Stripes. The Scarves and Spikes guys sat down to recap everything going on in the world of Atlanta United soccer over the past week before pivoting to prepare you for the upcoming match vs Philadelphia Union.

Tyler, Tommy, and Sydney started the show off with the recent Tristan Muyumba transfer rumor, which made its rounds on Atlanta United twitter about 30 minutes prior to the live show. They also discussed the Academy U-16 team’s MLS Next Cup win, and the 2’s outstanding comeback win against NYCFC 2. Nick Firmino and Jonny Villal had a phenomenal match with the 2’s, and the guys chatted about if/when Firmino makes that true jump to the first team.

The crew was ultimately joined by Apple TV/MLS announcer Steve Cangialosi, who’ll be on the mic for this weekend’s match. One of the most tenured commentators across the league, Steve called Red Bulls matches for 21 years, along with a variety of other leagues and competitions. He was also the New Jersey Devils’ commentator for 12 years.

Steve gave some outstanding insight and analysis into the matchup between Atlanta and Philly, particularly noting some of the key matchups to watch. The guys also dove into the comments by Jim Curtin earlier this season aimed at Atlanta United fans, and how those little moments are what build rivalries and advance the entertainment of the league. Thanks for watching/listening!

Be sure to follow the show on Twitter at https://twitter.com/scarvesnspikes and on YouTube and Patreon for plenty of extra content. Follow Tyler, Tommy, and Sydney while you’re at it.

Watch live every Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube, on Twitch, or on Twitter, or the live stream replay immediately following the show.