Atlanta United at LAFC: Match Thread and How to Watch

Thanks to the Concacaf Champions League Final over the weekend, we’ve been graced with the ultimate Five Stripes After Dark scenario— a 10:39 PM Wednesday night kickoff on the opposite side of the country against the current MLS Cup Champions. Hard to beat that one.

LAFC may be on a short turnaround after falling to Leon on Sunday night, but it’s the beginning of one for Atlanta, who will then return to the Benz to host D.C. United on Saturday. It’s the perfect recipe for early AM madness.

For those of you who have nothing to do on Thursdays or simple hate healthy sleeping habits, tonight’s match will be on Apple TV+ with a subscription to MLS Season Pass, which you can grab a free month’s trial of here. Radio coverage is provided in English on 92.9 The Game and in Spanish on La Mejor.

As you wait for the clock to hit 10:30, remember to check out our match preview and predicted lineups for a deeper look at the game ahead, then come back over and join the match thread in the comments below as we take in the action from BMO Stadium.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

LAFC’s Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Kickoff Time: Wednesday, June 7th; 10:39 PM ET

Available TV: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass), Free Trial

Available Streaming: Apple TV App, https://tv.apple.com/

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

Dirty South Soccer has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.