Atlanta United ex-manager Tata Martino reportedly “very close” to landing job at Inter Miami CF

The past 24 hours have been... interesting for anyone who follows soccer and even more so for anyone who follows Major League Soccer. With the announcement earlier today that Barcelona and PSG legend Lionel Messi will be joining Inter Miami, excitement abounds across the league as the decorated footballer prepares to begin a new chapter of his career in MLS.

But it seems that Messi might not be the only Argentine joining the Herons this summer after reports coming out of Argentina state that former Atlanta United manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino could be on his way to Miami as well.

( ) Gerard Tata Martino is very close to be a new coach of Inter Miami. @arielsenosiain @gastonedul pic.twitter.com/dMlGJYfg27 — All About Argentina (@AlbicelesteTalk) June 7, 2023

Martino was announced as Atlanta United’s head coach in Sept. 2016 just months ahead of the club’s inaugural MLS season in 2017. Before coaching Atlanta United, Martino held jobs managing the Argentina National Team, the Paraguay National Team and FC Barcelona.

While at the helm, Martino led Atlanta United to win 42 of its 78 matches throughout the 2017 and 2018 MLS seasons and led the club to claim its first title: the 2018 MLS Cup.

After his tenure in Atlanta, Martino left to coach the Mexican National Team from 2019 to 2022 and has been without a team since last November, even turning down an opportunity to manage Argentina giant Boca Juniors.

Martino has previously stated that he would be open to an MLS return and coaching one of the greatest players of the past decade is undoubtedly an attractive prospect. He would also reunite with Atlanta United legend and 2018 MLS MVP Josef Martinez, whom Martino hand-selected to join his project in Atlanta.

Should Martino join Inter Miami, he would become the Herons’ third manager and would have his work cut out for him as Miami currently sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 15 points in 16 matches played and a 5-0-11 record.

