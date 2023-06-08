Atlanta United battle to scoreless draw against Los Angeles FC

Atlanta United played LAFC, the defending MLS Champions, to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday in a match that saw many individual errors hamper the team’s attacking potential.

The result marks the first time Atlanta United has been shut out this season.

The draw raises Atlanta’s point total to 25 through 17 matches and a 6-7-4 record.

For the second time this season, Atlanta United rolled out an identical starting XI in consecutive matches. Caleb Wiley and Amar Sejdic returned to the matchday squad, the former joined the team in Los Angeles following USA’s elimination from the FIFA U20 World Cup and the latter traveled with the team after recovering from an injury.

Atlanta United found some early attacking momentum but wasn’t even able to land a shot on target in the first half. Many of Atlanta’s best chances at breaking forward were cut short by individual errors.

The mistakes began early and were a constant throughout the first half for Atlanta United with many silly giveaways at the back nearly costing the Five Stripes. On the heels of a heavily criticized performance against New England Revolution, Brad Guzan put in a shift in the first 45 minutes with five really good saves to keep Atlanta in the game.

The match got really physical really fast with 20 fouls and three yellow cards in the first half.

The second half saw much of the same with LAFC creating plenty of chances, but Atlanta United defending fiercely to keep them out.

The Black and Gold had its best chance to break the deadlock in the 72nd minute when it was given a penalty kick after Carlos Vela went down in the box. Brad Guzan made an incredible save to deny Vela, but he stepped off the line and referee Joe Dickerson ordered the penalty to be retaken. Vela stepped up again, but sent it over the crossbar, keeping the match level.

Despite LAFC’s persistence to find a goal, Atlanta United was able to stay solid and keep the clean sheet until the final whistle. Perhaps Atlanta could have gotten more out of the game if it wasn’t plagued by so many mistakes leading to turnovers.

What were your thoughts on the match? Let us know in the comments below.