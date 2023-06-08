LAFC 0-0 Atlanta United: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

You all owe Brad Guzan an apology. The man recovered from a nightmare performance with one of the best of his Atlanta United career. He single-handedly kept his team in the match while the rest failed to produce much of anything.

Despite coming up against a rotated LAFC side, Atlanta were second-best all night even with a near full-strength lineup. The lack of creativity in attack did not pair well with the vulnerable backline.

Even with Atlanta United not recording a single shot on goal, that may have been the wildest 0-0 draw I’ve ever seen. A draw at LAFC is never a bad result even if you don’t like how you got there.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we'll get your reactions first.

