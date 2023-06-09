Atlanta United recalls Jackson Conway from loan, moves to Atlanta United 2

Atlanta United announced today it has recalled Jackson Conway from Phoenix Rising FC. The striker was loaned to the USL Championship club on March 17, but playing time for the homegrown was limited to just eight total appearances in league play and two starts in U.S. Open Cup action. He’s only played 51 minutes in USL Championship so far this season. In a subsequent move, Atlanta sent Conway on a season-long loan to ATL UTD 2 which includes a right to recall to the First Team.

Not only was the playing time limited, but Conway didn’t have any success on this loan spell. He didn’t score and picked up a red card in his limited appearances. Now he’ll have a chance to come back to a familiar environment to hopefully see the goals flowing again as they did during his best spell in 2020.

Despite only playing 10 games in 2020 (8 starts) due to covid interruptions and injury, Conway scored 6 goals. In 2022, he scored 11 goals in 24 starts in 2022. It stands to reason that the next 6 months will prove pivotal for Conway as it relates to his career with Atlanta United.