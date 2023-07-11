Atlanta United reportedly make offer for Georgia international winger

Could Atlanta United have their sights set on a Georgian to fill their need for a winger this summer? If reports are to be believed, they have made a transfer offer to Turkish club Hatayspor for forward Saba Lobjanidze. This according to Sports Digitale, an outlet that covers Turkey’s top flight.

ÖZEL | MLS ekiplerinden Atlanta United, Hatayspor forması giyen Saba Lobjanidze'yi kadrosuna katmak için teklif yaptı. Oyuncuyla ilgili kararı Volkan Demirel verecek.



Ömer Necati Albayrak pic.twitter.com/0TC0T7xpXD — Sports Digitale (@SportsDigitale) July 11, 2023

Lobjanidze is a 28-year-old winger who can play on both the left and right side of the field. He has represented the Georgia national team 32 times, scoring three goals at that level. While Hatayspor control his rights, he most recently spent a loan spell at fellow Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk. Lobjanidze has appeared 120 times in the Turkish first division, scoring 15 goals and recording 23 assists in that time. Before his time in Turkey, he played for Randers in Denmark where he played 64 games and tallied 16 goals and 7 assists.

Atlanta United’s brass have made it clear that the club will be in search of a winger to bolster the squad during the current transfer window. This rumor seemingly fits that plan.

