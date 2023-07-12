Atlanta United at New England Revolution: Match Thread and How to Watch

The Five Stripes rallied last weekend to win a second straight match, handing CF Montreal just their second home loss of the season in a 1-0 result. Now, Atlanta continues their northeastern tour with a trip to Gillette Stadium to take on the third in the East Revolution, who sit only two points ahead in the table.

Can Atlanta keep riding their wave of positive results against a New England side that has yet to lose in their home venue? A 7:39 PM ET midweek kickoff awaits on Apple TV+. English radio is provided on 92.9 The Game, and in Spanish on La Mejor.

Before kickoff rolls around, remember to check out our match preview and predicted lineups for a deeper look at the game ahead, then come back over and join the match thread in the comments below as we take in the action from New England.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

New England Revolution’s Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Kickoff Time: Wednesday, July 12th; 7:39 PM ET

Available TV: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass)

Available Streaming: Apple TV App, https://tv.apple.com/

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

