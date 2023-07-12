Apple TV announcer Jaime Macias joins Scarves & Spikes to chat Atlanta United vs NE Revolution

Another busy week of MLS action is upon us as Atlanta United heads up to New England for a rematch against the Revolution. They’ll return home to take on Orlando City before breaking for the Leagues Cup, so the Scarves and Spikes guys are set for back-to-back shows this week.

On Tuesday night, Tyler, Tommy, and Sydney set down to discuss the prior away win against Montreal, the newest transfer rumor about Saba Lobjanidze, and dive into the prep for Wednesday night’s New England Revolution match. They were joined by Apple TV/MLS commentator Jaime Macias and discussed how Atlanta can get the better of the Revs this time around, what’s working with their back-three formation, the latest on Lionel Messi...and the best Ecuadorian food you have to try.

Jaime Macias is a native of Guyayaquil, Ecuador, and is a Spanish language match and studio analyst for MLS Season Pass. He was just 22 and a journalism major at the University of Navarra in Spain when he covered his first FIFA World Cup for TC Television in South Africa in 2010. He joined the network full-time in 2011 and spent five years as a host and analyst in Ecuador, covering the Ecuadorian Championship, World Cup qualifiers and a second FIFA World Cup in 2014. He also served as a soccer correspondent for ESPN in Ecuador during that time, covering CopaLibertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers, and the World Cup. Macías moved to Miami in 2015, where he joined beIN Sports as a host, commentator and panelist. For the next six years he provided extensive coverage of the European leagues, including LaLiga, Ligue 1, Champions League, as well as CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana tournaments. In 2021, he joined the MLS en Espanol team, delivering interviews, reports, features and analysis through the 2022 season. He has competed as a goalkeeper for Club Sport Emelec, a karting driver, and an entrepreneur. Macias released his 2021 book “Tercer Arquero (Third Choice Goalkeeper)” where he shares his experiences that led to his career success. He also co-hosts Fútbol Infinito, a weekly podcast that he created with Eduardo Biscayart.

