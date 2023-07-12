New England Revolution 2-1 Atlanta United: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

Losing is always tough, but unlike most away losses, there was some bright spots to this one.

A horrible opening 10 minutes aside, it was an overall encouraging performance, especially in the second half where Atlanta created plenty of chances and looked very dangerous.

Thiago Almada played out of his mind in this match. It was one of the best performances of his Atlanta career. Unfortunately, New England’s Dorde Petrovic proved his the best goalkeeper in MLS.

It’s a tough result, but there’s room for praise when it’s deserved.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we’ll get your reactions first. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with how you rate each Atlanta United player’s performance. Feel free to head down to the comments section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings. You can view the results by clicking to see previous responses after voting. Our ratings will be out shortly.

