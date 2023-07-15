Atlanta United vs Orlando City: Match Thread and How to Watch

After a busy week of travel, Atlanta United returns home having taken a total of three points from two road matches up in the northeastern part of the continent. Attention fully shifts now to one of the marquee matchups of every season’s schedule: Orlando City. Home.

The latest installment of Atlanta’s fiercest rivalry will unfold tonight, and will justifiably have the spotlight trained on it, with the match broadcast nationally on FS1 and FOX Deportes, as well as being free to watch on Apple TV. Can the Five Stripes rebound against an all too familiar foe?

Before the 7:55 (!) PM kickoff rolls around, remember to check out our match preview and predicted lineups, then come back here and jump into the match thread below to talk all the action from the Benz.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

Orlando City’s Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Saturday, July 15th; 7:55 PM ET

Available TV: FS1, FOX Deportes

Available Streaming: Apple TV (Free with Apple ID), fuboTV (Free Trial)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM, SiriusXM FC 157

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

Dirty South Soccer has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.