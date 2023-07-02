Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union: Match Thread and How to Watch

The Five Stripes’ unconvincing form took a solid, red, bull-shaped blow last weekend to the tune of a 4-0 defeat in New Jersey. Atlanta now looks forward to playing some of the tougher opponents in the league (without their star defender, mind you) starting with the Philadelphia Union later this afternoon.

The Sunday spotlight will be on Atlanta, Georgia, with cable television broadcasting nationally on FOX. Additionally, the match will be shown for free on AppleTV’s MLS Season Pass. Local radio coverage is provided in English on 92.9 The Game and in Spanish in La Mejor.

Before the 4:25 PM kickoff, be sure to check out our match preview and predicted lineups for all the match info you’ll need, then hop back over and join us in the match thread in the comments below as we take in all the action from the Benz.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

Philadelphia Union’s Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Sunday, July 2nd; 4:25 PM ET

Available TV: FOX, Apple TV (Free with Apple ID)

Available Streaming: Apple TV App, https://tv.apple.com/, fuboTV (Free Trial)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

