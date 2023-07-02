Atlanta United 2-0 Philadelphia Union: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

A great result against what was supposed to be a good team. While Atlanta United certainly didn’t dominate the match, the definitely looked better than the Union who didn’t do much of anything all match.

Thiago Almada is back.

Giorgos Giakoumakis is back (in the injury room).

The three-back is the way. It’s the Atlanta United way and like every iteration of this team before this season, look way more comfortable playing with natural wingbacks instead of in a four-back.

