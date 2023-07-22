Tristan Muyumba receives work permit; eligible for selection

Atlanta United’s newest signing is finally eligible to make his debut. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson, midfielder Tristan Muyumba has received his work permit, the last obstacle standing in the way of him making his club debut.

Muyumba has received his work permit for #ATLUTD. He's good to go. — Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) July 22, 2023

With the Frenchman now available for Gonzalo Pineda to pick, the question now becomes when do we see him enter the mix? The first chance for that to happen is Tuesday’s match away to Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup. If Muyumba makes the trip to South Florida, he would likely earn a place on the bench as he’s still gaining fitness and will have only had one or two full training sessions with the team.

Muyumba’s signing is expected to be a major one for the club this season as it desperately needs help in midfield. With the departure of Franco Ibarra already, the door is wide open for him to step into the team’s first-choice lineup as soon as possible.