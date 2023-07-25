Leagues Cup; Atlanta United at Inter Miami CF: Match Thread and How to Watch

The Leagues Cup has already gotten off to a chaotic start, and it seems destined to get even wilder tonight with a matchup full of storylines as Atlanta United makes its debut against Inter Miami.

Josef Martinez will see take the field against his former club once more. Tata Martino will be managing opposite of the team he once took to the peak of the league for the first time. Messi.

All this on a Tuesday night in Fort Lauderdale, with kickoff coming at 7:30 PM. Tonight’s match will be broadcast on Univision, and stream on Apple TV as a part of MLS Season Pass. Radio coverage will be provided in English on 92.9 The Game in English and in Spanish on La Mejor.

Before kickoff, be sure to check out our match preview and predicted lineups for all the information you’ll need surrounding the matchup, then jump back over here and into the match thread in the comments below to join us as we discuss all the Leagues Cup action from DRV PNK.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

Inter Miami CF’s Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Kickoff Time: Tuesday, July 25th; 7:39 PM ET

Available TV: Univision

Available Streaming: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

