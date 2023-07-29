Leagues Cup; Atlanta United vs Cruz Azul: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tuesday night, to keep it brief, was humiliating. Back at home only four days later, Atlanta United will have to once again show their resilience if their run in the inaugural Leagues Cup tournament is to make it out of the group stage. With both Atlanta and Liga MX’s Cruz Azul falling in Fort Lauderdale, it’s a winner take all match between the two, whether in regulation or penalties, that will see just one advance into the knockout stage for a meeting with either of FC Dallas or Charlotte FC.

Two faltering sides will enter, but only one will see their string of losses come to an end, while another loss for the Five Stripes will grant them a three week break before MLS play resumes next month.

Tonight’s (slightly earlier) 7:09 PM kickoff will be broadcast on Univision, and stream on Apple TV for free with a valid Apple ID. Radio coverage will be provided in English on 92.9 The Game in English and in Spanish on La Mejor.

Before kickoff, be sure to check out our match preview and predicted lineups for all the information you’ll need surrounding the matchup, then jump back over here and into the match thread in the comments below to join us as we discuss Atlanta’s dramatic group stage conclusion.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

Cruz Azul’s Lineup:

EL ONCE



Con este cuadro saldremos a la cancha del Mercedes-Benz para buscar nuestro ️ a la siguiente ronda de @LeaguesCup. #AzulDePorVida pic.twitter.com/TBdK31oUwJ — CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) July 29, 2023

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Saturday, July 29th; 7:09 PM ET

Available TV: Univision

Available Streaming: Apple TV (Free with Apple ID), fuboTV (Free Trial)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

Dirty South Soccer has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.