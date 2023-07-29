Atlanta United 1-1 (4-5p) Cruz Azul, 2023 Leagues Cup: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

The highlight of the night has to be the debut of Tristan Muyumba. Playing in an advanced role, he played all 90 minutes and was impressive with his movement and technique. A reason for excitement going forward, something this team desperately needs.

Overall, it was a decent performance but nothing to rave about. There were sparks of good attacking play but it took a moment of Thiago Almada brilliance and a little luck to scratch a single goal.

Brad Guzan went the whole penalty shootout without making a save. That’s not ideal.

