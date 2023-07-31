MLS Summer Transfer Deadline Open Thread

It’s transfer deadline week in MLS and if reports are accurate, Atlanta United should be adding a couple of much-needed reinforcements to their squad.

The AJC’s Doug Roberson reported last week that the club is expected to announce two signings before the summer window closes for good on Wednesday.

.@atlutd is expected to announce 2 signings early next week. #mls — Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) July 28, 2023

Despite those expectations, rumors of who those players could be have been sparse. One name that has emerged is Georgian international winger Saba Lobzhanidze of Turkish side Hatayspor. While there have been other rumors linking the club to another, more familiar winger playing in Turkey, former MLS Golden Boot winner, Diego Rossi.

There is really no telling what will transpire in the next few days, which makes this window all the more dramatic.

So let’s use this time to discuss the happenings amongst ourselves and share any tidbits that may come to light.