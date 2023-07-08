Atlanta United at CF Montreal: Match Thread and How to Watch

In the time since the final whistle blew on Sunday’s 2-0 victory at home against the Philadelphia Union, Atlanta United has made some fun (Muyumba in!) and some really not fun (RIP Andrew Gutman and Franco Ibarra) moves to kick off the transfer window. Now without two recognizable figures of the squad, the Five Stripes continue up to Quebec tonight to face former homegrown George Campbell and the rest of CF Montreal.

With Giorgos Giakoumakis officially out for the match and Miles Robinson with the USMNT, there are already more than enough selection headaches to be had. We’ll see if Atlanta can overcome and find a rare road result at 7:39 PM ET on Apple TV+. English radio is provided on 92.9 The Game, and in Spanish on La Mejor.

Before kickoff rolls around, remember to check out our match preview and predicted lineups for a deeper look at the game ahead, then come back over and join the match thread in the comments below as we take in the action from New Jersey.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

CF Montreal’s Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Stade Saputo, Montreal, Quebec

Kickoff Time: Saturday, July 8th; 7:39 PM ET

Available TV: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass)

Available Streaming: Apple TV App, https://tv.apple.com/

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

Dirty South Soccer has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.