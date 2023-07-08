Atlanta United earns second consecutive clean sheet after 1-0 victory against CF Montreal

Atlanta United earned a second-consecutive clean sheet and its second road win of the season after a 1-0 win at CF Montreal.

The win lifts the Five Stripes to 5th place in the Eastern Conference with a 9-8-5 record in 22 games played.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Gonzalo Pineda opted to run out the same 3-4-2-1 formation that led to the 2-0 victory over visiting Philadelphia Union last week. With Franco Ibarra leaving on a loan to Toronto FC, Santiago Sosa slotted in at the six and Tyler Wolff replaced Machop Chol as an inside forward alongside Thiago Almada. Edwin Mosquera returned to the matchday squad for the first time since his loan to Defensa y Justicia was terminated.

Your Starting XI for tonight's match vs. @cfmontreal pic.twitter.com/zp3zNGFQTM — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) July 8, 2023

Both teams seemed pretty evenly matched in the first half. Montreal arrived and got a few shots off, but Atlanta had the more clear-cut chances. Atlanta United really started to take control in the second half with more presence in the attacking third.

The Five Stripes finally found the net in the 54th minute when a Thiago Almada free kick hit the post and bounced to Brooks Lennon who easily put it away to score his third goal of the season.

Back to back goals for @brookslennon pic.twitter.com/6UtXsSiSzp — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) July 9, 2023

Atlanta United pushed on to extend its lead and was able to raise its shot tally to six, but couldn’t make it 2-0. Despite a whopping NINE MINUTES being added on to the end, the hosts were unable to find the tying goal and the Five Stripes held onto the win.

It was an overall good performance for the Five Stripes away from home. The team managed yet another clean sheet without Miles Robinson and was able to produce offensively in Giorgos Giakoumakis’ absence. It’s also important to note that the team was undeterred by much of the drama surrounding Franco Ibarra’s surprising loan move to Toronto.

Atlanta United returns to action on Wednesday, July 12 when it travels to Foxborough to face the New England Revolution in Gillette Stadium at 7:30 pm.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments below.