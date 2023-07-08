CF Montreal 0-1 Atlanta United: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

Overall, a very solid away performance considering the absences and current roster turnover taking place.

Once again the three-back system looked very sturdy and limited the dangerous chances to the opponent.

While he won’t get credit for a goal or assist, Thiago Almada’s individual brilliance has earned Atlanta United more points. What a player.

Please, please, please, please keep the three-back forever.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we’ll get your reactions first. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with how you rate each Atlanta United player’s performance. Feel free to head down to the comments section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings. You can view the results by clicking to see previous responses after voting. Our ratings will be out shortly.

Here’s a mobile-friendly link to the ballot. The in-post ballot only works on desktop due to issues out of my control.